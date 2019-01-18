Sensex Ends 12 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,906

Sixteen out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the positive zone.

Domestic stock markets ended a choppy session on Friday nearly unchanged. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 12.53 points higher, or 0.03 per cent, at 36,386.61 while, NSE's benchmark index Nifty finished at 10,906.95, up 1.75 points or 0.02 per cent from the previous close. Top gainers on the 50-stock Nifty were Reliance Industries, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco and HCL Technologies, closing between 4.53 and 1.39 per cent higher. Sixteen out of 50 stocks closed in the positive zone. Gains were led by Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and ONGC on the Sensex.

Wipro, the country's third-largest software services exporter, closed up 3.3 per cent at Rs 346.55 on the NSE. The IT major is due to report its earnings for the October-December period later in the day.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer on the both stock exchanges, a day after oil-to-telecom major announced a record profit for the quarter ended December 31. Shares in RIL closed 4.53 per cent higher at Rs 1,185.80 on the NSE.

"The budget indication is becoming clear - benefit of taxation coupled with the central bank cutting rates will definitely push the markets higher," news agency Reuters quoted RK Gupta, managing director, Taurus Asset Management, as saying.

"It's a pure trading market and I expect investors to book profits in the first week of February."

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs. 842.13 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs. 727.46 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

