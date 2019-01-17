NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Reliance Industries Profit At Rs 10,251 Crore In Q3, Jio Profitable For 5th Quarter

Shares in Reliance Industries ended 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 1,133 apiece on the NSE, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.

Earnings | | Updated: January 17, 2019 18:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance Industries Profit At Rs 10,251 Crore In Q3, Jio Profitable For 5th Quarter

Net profit was 8.8% compared with Rs 9,420 crore in the corresponding period a year ago


Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore for the October-December period. That marked an increase of 8.8 per cent from a net profit of Rs 9,420 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Growth in its petrochemicals and refining business supported the consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, beating Street estimates.

On an average, 12 analysts had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 9,648 crore for the three-month period, news agency Reuters reported citing data compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

For the quarter ended September 30, the conglomerate had posted a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore.

Standalone net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, stood at Rs 831 crore, 64.9 per cent higher from that of Rs 504 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. That marked a fifth consecutive profitable quarter for Reliance Jio. 

Shares in Reliance Industries ended 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 1,133 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty finished a volatile session 0.1 per cent higher, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Reliance IndustriesRIL

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Duronto ExpressInterim BudgetGurmeet Ram RahimMumbai Dance BarsArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamRedmi Note 7 ProBMW 7 SeriesMoto Razr

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top