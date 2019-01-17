Reliance Industries Profit At Rs 10,251 Crore In Q3, Jio Profitable For 5th Quarter

Net profit was 8.8% compared with Rs 9,420 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore for the October-December period. That marked an increase of 8.8 per cent from a net profit of Rs 9,420 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Growth in its petrochemicals and refining business supported the consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, beating Street estimates.

On an average, 12 analysts had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 9,648 crore for the three-month period, news agency Reuters reported citing data compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

For the quarter ended September 30, the conglomerate had posted a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore.

Standalone net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, stood at Rs 831 crore, 64.9 per cent higher from that of Rs 504 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. That marked a fifth consecutive profitable quarter for Reliance Jio.

Shares in Reliance Industries ended 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 1,133 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty finished a volatile session 0.1 per cent higher, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.