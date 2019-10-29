Cabinet Secretary-Led Group To Look Into Telecom Sector Woes: Official

A committee of country's top bureaucrats will suggest ways to lighten the financial stress faced by the country's telecom sector, a telecoms ministry official told Reuters.

The country's cabinet secretary will head a team of bureaucrats that will look into measures, including a postponement of payment related to the spectrum auction due for the next financial years ending 2021 and 2022, the official said.

