NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Bharti Airtel Defers September Quarter Earnings Announcement, Shares Fall

The Supreme Court last week upheld a demand by the telecom department that wireless carriers pay Rs 92,000 crore in overdue levies and interest.

Corporates | | Updated: October 29, 2019 09:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharti Airtel Defers September Quarter Earnings Announcement, Shares Fall
Bengaluru: 

Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it has postponed its second-quarter earnings report to November 14, as the wireless operator sought clarity on the court ruling asking telecom firms to cough up overdue payments to the government.

Shares of the company, which was expected to release its quarterly numbers later in the day, dropped 3.3 per cent in early trade.

The New Delhi-based company's board, which met earlier in the day, accepted the management's recommendation to shift the September-quarter results to November 14, the telecom operator said in a statement filed to the stock exchanges.

The Supreme Court last week upheld a demand by the country's telecoms department (DoT) that wireless carriers pay Rs 92,000 crore ($12.97 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

The company said it is approaching the telecom department to seek clarity on the total amount involved and seek their support to deal with this "adverse outcome".

Airtel's rivals have also expressed concerns about the court ruling. Loss-making smaller rival Vodafone Idea said it will ask the government for relief on payments of at least $4 billion after the court ruling.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bharti Airtel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bhai DoojLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusHousefull 4Sopore

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top