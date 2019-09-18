Over 11 Lakh Rail Employees To Get 78 Days' Wages As Productivity Bonus

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will benefit 11 lakh railway employees

Highlights Payment of productivity-linked bonus to cost government Rs 2,024 crore Railway staff to get bonus for sixth year in a row Bonus acknowledged employees' contribution to efficient operations

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus for railway employees. In a press conference after the meeting of the Cabinet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will benefit more than 11 lakh railway employees, who will get a bonus equivalent to 78 days of wages. Describing the bonus as "a reward for productivity”, the minister said it will help the government maintain high levels of motivation among the railway personnel.

The payment of productivity bonus to railways employees will cost the government Rs 2,024 crore, he said.

Mr Javadekar also said this will mark the sixth straight year in which the Railway staff will get a productivity-linked bonus.

The productivity-linked bonus is aimed at acknowledging the employees' contribution to efficient railway operations, an official statement said.

The approved bonus is for non-gazetted railway employees, the official statement said, and excludes Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) staff.

