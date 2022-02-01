Budget 2022: 5G Mobile Services Rollout Within 2022-23, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Reports suggest the auction may take place in a few months.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that 5G mobile services will be rolled out within 2022-23.

According to reports, 5G services will be launched in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to begin with.

All leading telecom companies, including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi are testing their 5G networks under different trials. The government is also discussing with telcos and other stakeholders on the spectrum auctions that will set the final phase for 5G rollout.

The auction of 5G spectrum has yet to take place, after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India makes its recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications.

