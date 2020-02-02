Budget 2020: Rs 1.95 Lakh Tax On Rs 15 Lakh Income? Here's How It Works

2020 Income Tax Slab: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used an example to explain the difference in tax liability for a person not claiming any exemptions.

Budget 2020 Income Tax: The assessee has to give up a range of tax benefits to use the new tax rates

According to Budget 2020 proposals, annual gross income of Rs 15 lakh will lead to a tax liability of Rs 1.95 lakh, but there's a catch: the assessee has to give up a range of income tax exemptions and deductions (including Section 80C). First things first, the new income tax slabs proposed in Budget 2020 are optional, subject to certain conditions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used the example given above to explain the difference in tax liability for a person not claiming any exemptions. "A person earning Rs 15 lakh in a year and not availing any deductions etc will pay only Rs 1,95,000 as compared to Rs 2,73,000 in the old regime," she said during her Budget speech. (Also read: 5 New Income Tax Slabs With Lower Rates)

The Finance Minister said that that for such a person, the tax burden will be reduced by Rs 78,000 in the new tax regime. 

The person "would still be the gainer in the new regime even if he was taking deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh under various sections of Chapter- VI-A of the Income Tax Act under the old regime", the Finance Minister explained. The Budget proposes to remove around 70 out of more than 100 exemptions and deductions available today with an aim to simplify the Income Tax Act, Ms Sitharaman said. 

But what all was taken into account in this example? Here's how it works:

For someone who didn't claim any exemption whatsoever - and this includes deductions in taxable income available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act and even Standard Deduction - the tax liability in Assessment Year 2020-21 will be as follows:

S No.Income Tax SlabTax
15%12500
220%100000
330%150000
4Total (1 + 2 + 3)262500
5Cess @ 4%10500
6Total Income Tax Payable (4 + 5)273000

The Finance Bill 2020 (Budget 2020-21) proposes the following optional tax rates, promising "significant relief to taxpayers and more so to those in the middle class":

Taxable Income Slab (In Rupees)Existing Tax RatesNew Tax Rates
0-2.5 lakhExemptExempt
2.5-5 lakh5%5%
5-7.5 lakh20%10%
7.5-10 lakh20%15%
10-12.5 lakh30%20%
12.5-15 lakh30%25%
Above 15 lakh30%30%
(Source: Finance Bill 2020)

Now, for the same person, the tax liability in Assessment Year 2021-22 will be as follows:

S No.Income Tax SlabTax
15%12500
210%25000
315%37500
420%50000
525%62500
630%0
7Total (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6)187500
8Cess @ 4%7500
9Total Income Tax Payable (4 + 5)195000

Let's take a look at few examples to understand in which cases the optional tax rates will benefit the user, and by how much:

Gross IncomeDeduction Under 80COld RegimeNew RegimeSaving (New Vs Old Regime)Which Regime Is Beneficial?
Taxable IncomeIncome TaxTaxable IncomeIncome Tax
3,50,000.001,50,000.002,00,000.000.003,50,000.000.000.00No change
4,00,000.001,50,000.002,50,000.000.004,00,000.000.000.00No change
4,50,000.001,50,000.003,00,000.000.004,50,000.000.000.00No change
5,00,000.001,50,000.003,50,000.000.005,00,000.000.000.00No change
5,50,000.001,50,000.004,00,000.000.005,50,000.0018,200.00-18,200.00Old
6,00,000.001,50,000.004,50,000.000.006,00,000.0023,400.00-23,400.00Old
6,50,000.001,50,000.005,00,000.000.006,50,000.0028,600.00-28,600.00Old
7,00,000.001,50,000.005,50,000.0023,400.007,00,000.0033,800.00-10,400.00Old
7,50,000.001,50,000.006,00,000.0033,800.007,50,000.0039,000.00-5,200.00Old
8,00,000.001,50,000.006,50,000.0044,200.008,00,000.0046,800.00-2,600.00Old
8,50,000.001,50,000.007,00,000.0054,600.008,50,000.0054,600.000.00No change
9,00,000.001,50,000.007,50,000.0065,000.009,00,000.0062,400.002,600.00New
9,50,000.001,50,000.008,00,000.0075,400.009,50,000.0070,200.005,200.00New
10,00,000.001,50,000.008,50,000.0085,800.0010,00,000.0078,000.007,800.00New
10,50,000.001,50,000.009,00,000.0096,200.0010,50,000.0088,400.007,800.00New
11,00,000.001,50,000.009,50,000.001,06,600.0011,00,000.0098,800.007,800.00New
11,50,000.001,50,000.0010,00,000.001,17,000.0011,50,000.001,09,200.007,800.00New
12,00,000.001,50,000.0010,50,000.001,32,600.0012,00,000.001,19,600.0013,000.00New
12,50,000.001,50,000.0011,00,000.001,48,200.0012,50,000.001,30,000.0018,200.00New
13,00,000.001,50,000.0011,50,000.001,63,800.0013,00,000.001,43,000.0020,800.00New
13,50,000.001,50,000.0012,00,000.001,79,400.0013,50,000.001,56,000.0023,400.00New
14,00,000.001,50,000.0012,50,000.001,95,000.0014,00,000.001,69,000.0026,000.00New
14,50,000.001,50,000.0013,00,000.002,10,600.0014,50,000.001,82,000.0028,600.00New
15,00,000.001,50,000.0013,50,000.002,26,200.0015,00,000.001,95,000.0031,200.00New
15,50,000.001,50,000.0014,00,000.002,41,800.0015,50,000.002,10,600.0031,200.00New
16,00,000.001,50,000.0014,50,000.002,57,400.0016,00,000.002,26,200.0031,200.00New
16,50,000.001,50,000.0015,00,000.002,73,000.0016,50,000.002,41,800.0031,200.00New
17,00,000.001,50,000.0015,50,000.002,88,600.0017,00,000.002,57,400.0031,200.00New
17,50,000.001,50,000.0016,00,000.003,04,200.0017,50,000.002,73,000.0031,200.00New
18,00,000.001,50,000.0016,50,000.003,19,800.0018,00,000.002,88,600.0031,200.00New
18,50,000.001,50,000.0017,00,000.003,35,400.0018,50,000.003,04,200.0031,200.00New
19,00,000.001,50,000.0017,50,000.003,51,000.0019,00,000.003,19,800.0031,200.00New
19,50,000.001,50,000.0018,00,000.003,66,600.0019,50,000.003,35,400.0031,200.00New
20,00,000.001,50,000.0018,50,000.003,82,200.0020,00,000.003,51,000.0031,200.00New
20,50,000.001,50,000.0019,00,000.003,97,800.0020,50,000.003,66,600.0031,200.00New

(The examples given above are based on the assumption that the assessee fully utilises the exemptions available under Section 80C in the old structure and gives them up in the new structure.)

Budget 2020Income tax

