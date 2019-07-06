Here are 10 income tax provisions announced in Budget 2019:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her first Budget made no changes in the income tax structure. However, she announced a slew of new income tax proposals that could impact many tax payers. "We are thankful to the taxpayers who play a major role in nation building by paying their taxes. However, in view of rising income levels, those in the highest income brackets, need to contribute more to the nation's development," Ms Sitharaman said. This Budget was the first full budget by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after returning to power in May.