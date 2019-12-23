India's Largest Banks Today Provide These Returns On Retail Fixed Deposits. Compare Rates Here

Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates: The country's largest lenders today provide a range of FD maturity options

Highlights Banks revise fixed deposit interest rates from time to time

SBI offers eight maturity options for fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore

Fixed deposits of five-year lock-in period offer income tax benefits

India's largest banks by market value today provide a range of maturity options for retail fixed deposits. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank provide interest rates to the tune of 3.5-8.15 per cent on term deposits - or fixed deposits - up to Rs 2 crore, according to their websites. Most of these banks provide up to 50 basis point higher returns to senior citizen customers. For example, State Bank of India (SBI) - the country's largest lender by assets - provides eight maturity options for retail FDs (up to Rs 2 crore), ranging from seven days to 10 years. (Also read: Compare Post Office FD Rates Here)

The country's largest banks currently provide the following returns on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore (also known as retail FDs):

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 10) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 45 days 4.50% 5% 46 to 179 days 5.50% 6% 180 to 210 days 5.80% 6.30% 211 days to less than one year 5.80% 6.30% One year to less than two years 6.25% 6.75% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years and up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: sbi.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 16) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 to 29 days 4.00% 4.50% 30 to 45 days 4.90% 5.40% 46 to 60 days 5.40% 5.90% 61 to 90 days 5.40% 5.90% 91 days to six months 5.40% 5.90% Six months and one day to nine months 5.80% 6.30% Nine months and one day to less than one year 6.05% 6.55% One year 6.30% 6.80% One year and one day to two years 6.30% 6.80% Two years and one day to three years 6.40% 6.90% Three years and one day to five years 6.30% 6.80% Five years and one day to 10 years 6.30% 6.80% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 27) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 to 30 days 4.00% 4.50% 31 to 45 days 4.75% 5.25% 46 to 90 days 5.25% 5.75% 91 to 120 days 5.40% 5.90% 121 to 179 days 5.40% 5.90% 180 days 5.75% 6.25% 181 to 269 days 5.80% 6.30% 270 days 5.80% 6.30% 271 to 363 days 6.05% 6.55% 364 days 6.05% 6.55% 365 to 389 days 6.30% 6.80% 390 days (12 months and 25 days) 6.30% 6.80% 391 days to less than 23 months 6.30% 6.80% 23 months 6.30% 6.80% 23 months and one day to less than two years 6.30% 6.80% Two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years and above but less than four years 6.20% 6.70% Four years and above but less than five years 6.20% 6.70% Five years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.10% 6.60% (Source: kotak.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 20) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4% 4.50% 15 to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 to 45 days 5% 5.50% 46 to 60 days 5.50% 6% 61 to 90 days 5.50% 6% 91 to 120 days 5.50% 6% 121 to 184 days 5.50% 6% 185 to 289 days 5.75% 6.25% 290 days to less than one year 6% 6.50% One year to 389 days 6.35% 6.85% 390 days to less than 18 months 6.35% 6.85% 18 months to two years 6.60% 7.10% Two years and one day up to three years 6.60% 7.10% Three years and one day up to five years 6.60% 7.10% Five years and one day up to 10 years 6.60% 7.10% Five years tax-saver FD 6.60% 7.10% (Source: icicibank.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 26) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.50% 3.50% 15 to 29 days 4.25% 4.25% 30 to 45 days 5% 5% 46 to 60 days 5.50% 5.50% 61 days to less than three months 5.50% 5.50% Three months to less than four months 5.50% 5.50% F\our months to less than five months 5.50% 5.50% Five months to less than six months 5.50% 5.50% Six months to less than seven months 5.85% 6.10% Seven months to less than eight months 5.85% 6.10% Eight months to less than nine months 5.85% 6.10% Nine months to less than 10 months 6.10% 6.35% 10 months to less than 11 months 6.10% 6.35% 11 months to less than 11 months and 25 days 6.10% 6.35% 11 months and 25 days to less than one year 6.50% 6.75% One year to less than one year and five days 6.40% 7.05% One year and five days to less than one year and 11 days 6.40% 7.05% One year and 11 days to less than one year and 25 days 6.40% 7.05% One year and 25 days to less than 13 months 6.50% 7.15% 13 to less than 14 months 6.40% 7.05% 14 to less than 15 months 6.40% 7.05% 15 to less than 16 months 6.40% 7.05% 16 to less than 17 months 6.40% 7.05% 17 to less than 18 months 6.40% 7.05% 18 months to less than two years 6.65% 7.30% Two years to less than 30 months 6.70% 7.35% 30 months to less than three years 6.70% 7.20% Three years to less than five years 6.70% 7.20% Five years to less than 10 years 6.70% 7.20% (Source: Axis Bank)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From October 11) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 to 30 days 4.25% 4.75% 31 to 45 days 5.25% 5.75% 46 to 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 to 90 days 5.80% 6.3% 91 to 120 days 5.90% 6.4% 121 to 180 days 5.95% 6.45% 181 to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 to 269 days 6.40% 6.9% 270 days to below one year 6.50% 7% One year to one year and two months 7.25% 7.75% Above one year and two months to one year and four months 7.25% 7.75% Above one year and four months to below two years 7.25% 7.75% Two years to below two years and six months 7.25% 7.75% Two years and six months to below two years and nine months 7.25% 7.75% Two years and nine months to below three years 7.25% 7.75% Three years to below 61 months 7.15% 7.65% 61 months and above 7.05% 7.55% IndusInd tax saver scheme (five years) 7.15% 7.65% (Source: indusind.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From September 16) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.5% 4.25% 15 to 30 days 4% 4.75% 31 days to less than two months 4% 4.75% Two months to less than three months 4% 4.75% Three months to less than six months 4.5% 5.25% Six months to less than one year 6.8% 7.55% One year to 18 months 7.25% 8% Above 18 months to less than two years 7.25% 8% Two years to less than three years 7.4% 8.15% Three years to less than five years 7.35% 8.1% Five years to up to 10 years 7.25% 8% (Source: bandhanbank.com)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From December 1) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4.5% 5% 15 to 29 days 4.5% 5% 30 to 45 days 4.5% 5% 46 to 90 days 5% 5.5% 91 to 179 days 5% 5.5% 180 to 270 days 6% 6.5% 271 days to less than one year 6% 6.5% 333 days 6.1% 6.6% One year 6.3% 6.8% 444 days 6.3% 6.8% 555 days 6.3% 6.8% Above one year and up to two years 6.3% 6.8% Above two years and up to three years 6.25% 6.75% Above three years and up to five years 6.25% 6.75% Above five years and up to 10 years 6.3% 6.8% (Source: pnbindia.in)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 26) Seven to 40 days 4.5% 15 to 45 days 4.5% 46 to 90 days 4.75% 91 to 180 days 5.5% 181 to 270 days 5.9% 271 days to less than one year 5.9% One year 6.25% Above one year to 400 days 6.3% Above 400 days up to two years 6.25% Above two years up to three years 6.25% Above three years up to five years 6.25% Above five years up to 10 years 6.25% (Source: bankofbaroda.in)

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 11) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 3.5% 4% 15 to 30 days 4.5% 5% 31 to 45 days 4.75% 5.25% 46 to 60 days 5.5% 6% 61 to 90 days 5.5% 6% 91 days to six months 5.6% 6.1% Six months and one day to 270 days 5.75% 6.25% 271 days to less than one year 6% 6.5% One year 6.45% 6.95% Above one year to two years 6.4% 6.9% Above two years to less than three years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than 1,111 days 6.25% 6.75% 1,111 days 6.45% 6.95% Above 1,111 days to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years 6.25% 6.75% Above five years to seven years 6.25% 6.75% Above seven years to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% Above 10 years to 20 years 6% 6.5% Five years (tax saving FD) 6.25% 6.75% (Source: idbibank.in)

Union Bank Of India Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From December 17) Seven to 14 days 5% 15 to 30 days 5% 31 to 45 days 5% 46 to 90 days 5.5% 91 to 120 days 6% 121 to 180 days 6.1% 181 days to less than one year 6.15% One year 6.3% More than one year to 443 days 6.3% 444 days 6.4% 445 to 554 days 6.3% 555 days 6.45% 556 days to three years 6.3% More than three years to five years 6.3% More than five years to 10 years 6.3% (Source: unionbankofindia.co.in)

Canara Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From November 18) Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4.5% 5% 15 to 30 days 4.5% 5% 31 to 45 days 4.5% 5% 46 to 60 days 5.5% 6% 61 to 90 days 5.5% 6% 91 to 120 days 5.5% 6% 121 to 179 days 5.5% 6% 180 to 269 days 5.95% 6.45% 270 days to less than one year 5.95% 6.45% One year 6.4% 6.9% Above one year to less than two years 6% 6.5% Two years to less than three years 6% 6.5% Three years to less than five years 6.25% 6.75% Five years to less than eight years 6.25% 6.75% Eight years to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% 111 days 5.5% 6% 222 days 5.95% 6.45% 333 days 5.95% 6.45% 444 days 6% 6.5% 555 days 6% 6.5% (Source: canarabank.com)

Bank Of India Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From October 10) Seven to 14 days 4.25% 15 to 30 days 4.25% 31 to 45 days 4.25% 46 to 90 days 5.5% 91 to 179 days 5.5% 180 to 269 days 9% 270 days to less than one year 6% One year to less than two years 6.4% Two years to less than three years 6.25% Three years to less than five years 6.25% Five years to less than eight years 6.25% Eight years to 10 years 6.25% (Source: bankofindia.co.in)

Bank of India pays a 50-basis-point (0.5 percentage point) higher return to senior citizens depositing a minimum Rs 5,000 in comparison to the general public, according to the state-run lender's website.

IDFC First Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From October 10) Seven to 14 days 4% 15 to 29 days 5% 30 to 45 days 6.25% 46 to 90 days 6.5% 91 to 180 days 6.75% 181 days to less than one year 7% One year 7.5% One year and one day to two years 7.5% Two years and one day to five years 7.25% Five years and one day to 10 years 7.25% Tax saver deposit of five years 7.25% (Source: idfcfirstbank.com)

To senior citizen customers, IDFC First Bank offers a 0.50 per cent additional return on domestic fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to the the private sector lender's website.

Federal Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity Period Interest Rate (With Effect From October 10) Seven to 14 days 3.5% 15 to 29 days 4.5% 30 to 60 days 5% 61 to 90 days 5.5% 91 to 180 days 5.75% 181 to 270 days 6.25% 271 days to one year 6.5% Above one year to less than 20 months 6.6% 20 months 6.7% Above 20 months 6.6% (Source: federalbank.co.in)

To senior citizen customers, Federal Bank offers a 0.50 per cent additional return on deposits of all maturity options up to Rs 2 crore, according to its website.

Income Tax Benefit For Five-Year Fixed Deposit

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.