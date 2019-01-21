Finance Minister Arun Jaitley To Return From US To Present Budget, Say Sources

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier this month gone to the US for treatment

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will return from the United States to present the interim budget, top government sources told NDTV. The finance minister had earlier this month gone to the US for treatment, leading to speculation that he might not be able to present the budget this year. The government is due to present the budget, an interim one - the last before general election due by May, on February 1, 2019. The 66-year-old has gone to the US for a "regular medical check-up" following a kidney transplant last year.

