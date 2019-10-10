Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points, Nifty Struggles Above 11,250: 10 Things To Know

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top contributors to the fall in Sensex

Domestic stock markets fell on Thursday amid a selloff across most sectors led by banking shares, amid weakness in global peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 199.09 points to hit 37,978.86 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped 59.9 points to 11,253.40. Losses in banking and financial services stocks dragged the markets lower, however gains in IT, energy and infrastructure shares arrested the fall. Analysts awaited the release of key corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic data due this week for cues.