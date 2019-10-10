NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points, Nifty Struggles Above 11,250: 10 Things To Know

Analysts awaited the release of key corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic data due this week for cues.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 10, 2019 10:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points, Nifty Struggles Above 11,250: 10 Things To Know

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top contributors to the fall in Sensex

Domestic stock markets fell on Thursday amid a selloff across most sectors led by banking shares, amid weakness in global peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 199.09 points to hit 37,978.86 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped 59.9 points to 11,253.40. Losses in banking and financial services stocks dragged the markets lower, however gains in IT, energy and infrastructure shares arrested the fall. Analysts awaited the release of key corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic data due this week for cues.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. At 10:35 am, the Sensex traded 136.47 points - or 0.36 per cent - lower at 38,041.48 while the Nifty was at 11,274.60, down 38.70 points - or 0.34 per cent - from its previous close.
  2. Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, Tata Motors, GAIL, ICICI Bank and SBI, trading between 2.22 per cent and 3.47 per cent lower. 
  3. Market breadth favoured losses with 825 stocks trading higher on the BSE, 953 moving lower and 107 unchanged. On the NSE, 731 shares advanced, 893 declined while 488 were flat. 
  4. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Kotak Bank were the top contributors to the fall in Sensex.
  5. The Nifty Bank index - comprising shares of 12 major lenders in the country - fell as much as 2.07 per cent in morning deals. Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) shares fell as much as 6.94 per cent, 2.66 per cent and 2.85 per cent respectively.
  6. Analysts say the earnings reports by the IT majors along with the macroeconomic data will determine the investor sentiment in the near term. 
  7. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rose 0.91 per cent on the BSE, ahead of the release of the corporate earnings for the July-September period by the IT major. TCS will kick off the earnings season by reporting its results after market hours on Thursday. 
  8. Official data on industrial production - gauged by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) - for the month of August will be released on Friday.
  9. Equities in other Asian markets recouped early losses on optimism about the US-China trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent. Shanghai shares rose 0.35 per cent.
  10. On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended 1.72 per cent higher and the Nifty risen 1.68 per cent, breaking a six-day fall




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dearness AllowanceUttarkhandJammu KashmirSensexChinaSupreme CourtReliance JioElection 2019Elections DateMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionWorld Mental Health DayKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusBluetooth SpeakerJio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top