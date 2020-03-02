Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; SBI Cards IPO In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Monday, after six days of losses in a row tracking global peers amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on world economy. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 129.5 points to touch 11,296.50 ahead of the opening of the Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 116.00 points - or 1.04 per cent - up at 11,283.00, indicating a positive start for the Indian equity markets.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had plummeted 1,448.37 points - or 3.64 per cent - to end at 38,297.29 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,201.75, down 431.55 points - or 3.71 per cent - from the previous close.

That marked a sixth straight day of losses for both benchmark indices, a period in which the Sensex lost a total 3,025.71 points (7.32 per cent) and the Nifty gave up 924.15 points (7.62 per cent).