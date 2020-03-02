Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today; SBI Cards IPO In Focus

On Friday, the Sensex index had plummeted 3.64 per cent to end at 38,297.29 and the Nifty settled at 11,201.75, down 3.71 per cent from the previous close.

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Monday, after six days of losses in a row tracking global peers amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on world economy. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 129.5 points to touch 11,296.50 ahead of the opening of the Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 116.00 points - or 1.04 per cent - up at 11,283.00, indicating a positive start for the Indian equity markets.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had plummeted 1,448.37 points - or 3.64 per cent - to end at 38,297.29 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,201.75, down 431.55 points - or 3.71 per cent - from the previous close. 

That marked a sixth straight day of losses for both benchmark indices, a period in which the Sensex lost a total 3,025.71 points (7.32 per cent) and the Nifty gave up 924.15 points (7.62 per cent).

