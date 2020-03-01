Maruti Suzuki Sales Down Nearly 4% In February

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales in the domestic market declined 3.56 per cent in February. In a regulatory filing on March 1, the country's largest carmaker said it sold 134,150 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 139,100 units in February 2019. The monthly sales data from the company comes at a time the country's automobile sector is struggling against a prolonged slowdown due to weak demand.

Maruti Suzuki India accounts for around half of the passenger vehicle market in the country.

Its parent, Japan's Suzuki Motor, said last month that it expected its India sales to slide by a fifth this business year as the industry battles a steep sales contraction following decades of strong demand growth, hit by tighter credit and higher insurance costs.