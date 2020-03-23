Sensex, Nifty Resume Trading After 45-Minute Halt As Coronavirus Batters World Markets

At 11:05 am, the Sensex traded 2,941.68 points - or 9.83 per cent - lower at 26,974.28, and the Nifty was down 849.40 points - or 9.71 per cent - at 7,896.05.

The Nifty Bank index - comprising stocks of 12 major lenders in the country including heavyweights SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - was down 12.99 per cent.

Besides Nifty Bank, all other 10 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange suffered losses till the trading halt, and so did all of the 50 components in the Nifty basket of shares.

The Sensex opened 2,307.16 points lower at 27,608.80 and the Nifty started the day at 7,945.70, down 799.75 points from its previous close.

Monday's trading halt was a second within a period of seven trading sessions, as world markets continued to suffer the worst selloff since the 2008-09 global financial crisis. (Also Read: Recovery Will Take A Long Time, Say Analysts)

Several states in India will remain under a lockdown till March 31, as the country has registered 341 cases of coronavirus, with seven deaths as of Sunday.

Investors are assessing the effectiveness of policy measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak amid fears that the world economy may enter into recession; expect more correction ahead, say analysts.

Asian stock markets sank as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3.8 per cent, with New Zealand's market shedding a record 10 per cent as the government closed all non-essential businesses. Shanghai blue chips dropped 2.3 per cent, though Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent aided perhaps by expectations of more aggressive asset buying by the Bank of Japan.

In a foretaste of the pain to come, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5 per cent at the open to be limit down, while EUROSTOXXX 50 futures tumbled 6.4 per cent.