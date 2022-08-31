Visiting Your Bank? Check Full List Of Bank Holidays In September, 14 Days In Total

September Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 14 says on September.

Banks will remain closed for 14 days in September. This includes all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares a list of holidays every year. It is notified under three categories - Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays also vary from region to region depending upon the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

According to the Reserve bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will close for eight days due to regional festivals. However, online banking and UPI facilities will remain available to the customers even with the branches shut.

State-wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day), Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Javanthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, and Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for September:

September 4: First Sunday

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Second Sunday

September 18: Third Sunday

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Fourth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

September 6: Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7: First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8: Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9: Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 26: Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

For bank-related work, customers are advised to keep the holiday calendar in mind to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment.

In October, banks will remain closed for 20 days on account of various regional and national festivals, including Dussehra and Diwali. This also includes the closure of regular operation of banks due to Half Yearly closing of Bank Accounts on October 1.

In the first 10 days of the month, banks will remain closed for 9, due to various regional festivals.