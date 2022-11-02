How To Submit Proof Of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) Online

6 ways pensioners can submit their Annual Life Certificates

Central government pensioners are required to submit their Jeevan Pramaan or annual life certificate to the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) every year to keep drawing the pension.

The certificate is important as it is proof of existence.

Life certificates are to be submitted from November 1 onwards every year. However, the Central government provided extra time to senior pensioners aged 80 and above, who can now submit their certificates from October 1.

The government has provided multiple options to ease the process of submitting life certificates for pensioners.

A pensioner can either submit the certificate by physically visiting the Pension Disbursing agencies like banks, post offices, and state/UT government offices or choose to submit it digitally.

If the pensioner doesn't want to appear before the PDA physically, they can submit the life certificate signed by any designated official in the prescribed format.

According to the Scheme Booklet issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPIO), such pensioners are exempted from personal appearance.

Pensioners can use the Jeevan Pramaan Portal to submit their annual life certificates online. In this method, pensioners must download the Jeevan Pramaan application and provide biometrics captured through UIDAI-mandated devices.

The UIDAI maintains a list of all devices permissible to record a person's biometrics for Jeevan Pramaan digital certificate.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman in 2020.

Pensioners can utilise the facility by downloading the Postinfo application from Google PlayStore.

The government also provides doorstep banking services for the generation and collection of life certificates through the Alliance. It comprises 12 public sector banks that provide services in 100 major cities.

A pensioner can book the service through the Doorstep Banking (DSB) mobile application, the official website of DSB or toll-free numbers - 18001213721, 18001037188.

Another method to submit a life certificate is using face authentication technology based on UIDAI Aadhaar software.

It allows pensioners to generate digital life certificates from an android device. A live photo of the pensioner has to be captured through the smartphone and then uploaded on the Jeevan Pramaan app to create a digital life certificate.