Bank Officer's Union Threaten To Go On Strike: 10 Things To Know

In a statement, the AIBOC said the unions in the banking sector were opposed to the merger of banks.

Four officers' organizations of public sector banks (PSBs) have threatened to go on strike opposing the consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four. The unions have jointly given a strike call for forty-eight hours- from midnight of September 25, 2019 to midnight of September 27, 2019, the All India Bank Officer's Confederation (AIBOC) said in a statement. On August 30, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced four mergers of banks, a move she said would result in 12 public sector banks in the system instead of 27.