ATM Rules: Charges Levied By Top Banks For Transactions And Other Services

The customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions, as directed by RBI.

Your Money | | Updated: December 23, 2018 16:17 IST
All the banks also charge an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM.


All major public and private banks in the country levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card. The customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions, as directed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. On top of this, all the banks also charge an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM.

Here's a comparison of various types of ATM charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's official website-sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including service tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including service tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus service tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus service tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus service tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus service tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including service tax) 
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including service tax) 
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: 
Financial Transaction:17/- (including service tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including service tax)

 

HDFC Bank 

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's official website-hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES
ATM cardNo Charge
ATM card - Replacement chargesReplacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes)
ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsNo Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Replacement chargesReplacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes
Add-on debit card - RegularOne add-on card - No Charge for the first year
Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMsNo Charge
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsFirst 5 Transactions Free across all Cities
Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:
Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
PIN regeneration chargeRs 50 (plus taxes)
Number of Cash transactions4 free cash transactions per month
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
Value of Cash transactionsAny HDFC Branch
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)2 lakh - Free per month per account.
Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Third party Cash transactionUpto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

 

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's official website-icicibank.com: 

Transaction typeTransaction charges
Joining FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Annual FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Lost card replacementRs. 199 + GST as applicable
Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

Punjab National Bank

Here are the various charges of PNB's ATM cards as stated on bank's official website-pnbindia.in:

Sr.No.Particulars of ChargesCharges
1Classic Card Issuance ChargeNil
2Platinum Card Issuance ChargeRs. 300
3International Card Issuance ChargeRs.200
4Business Card Issuance ChargeRs. 200
5Prepaid Card Issuance Charge (However, in case the earlier PIN has not been used due to error in Printing, issue of Duplicate PIN shall be free)Rs. 20
6Issuance Charge on other Card typesNil
7Cost of International Debit Card ( Chip Based Debit Card)Rs. 200
8Debit Card Annual Fee (from the second year onwards)Rs.100/- + GST
9Business Debit Card Annual Fees (from second year)Rs.200 + GST
10Charges for issuance of Add on CardRs. 100
11Charges for issuance of Duplicate Pin. However, in case the earlier PIN has not been used due to error in Printing, issue of Duplicate PIN shall be free)Rs. 50
12Charges for Issuance of Duplicate ATM/Debit Card/Replacement of ATM/Debit CardRs. 200
13Mark Up Charges for each POSP transaction at Petrol Pumps, Restaurants and for Railway Bookings, etc.@2.5% + GST subject to minimum of Rs. 10/-
(i)Mark up charges for each POSP/Ecommerce transaction done by Rupay debit card holders at Petrol Pumps and for Railway bookings etc @2.5%+ GST subject to minimum of Rs. 10/- (w.e.f. 15.03.2014)@2.5% + GST subject to minimum of Rs. 10/-
ii) Mark up charges for each POSP/Ecommerce transaction done by debit card holders at Restaurant – actual claimed by the acquirer Bank through RGCS. (w.e.f. 15.03.2014)@2.5% + GST subject to minimum of Rs. 10/-
14ATM Access fee / charge for making international acquirer transactions at our ATMS(w.e.f. 14.07.2013)Rs. 150/- per transaction

 

The saving account of India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers ATM facility.

