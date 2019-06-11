Anil Ambani Says Reliance Group Will Make Timely Debt Service Payments

Anil Ambani has seen his wealth erode in the last five years due to burgeoning debt at his group firms

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday his diversified telecoms to financial services and infrastructure group was fully committed to meet all of its debt obligations in a timely manner.

He was addressing media through a conference call in the wake of sharp recent falls in the shares of his group firms Reliance Power Ltd and its parent Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, which Mr Ambani attributed to "unwarranted rumour-mongering".

"We at the Reliance Group are fully committed to meet our future debt servicing obligations in a timely manner through further asset monetisation plans that are already at various stages of implementation," Mr Ambani said on the call.

He said in the last 14 months, the group has already paid Rs 35,000 crore ($5.04 billion) towards its debt.

Anil Ambani, once among India's top billionaires, has seen his wealth erode in the last five years due to burgeoning debt at his group firms.

In March, his elder brother and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, provided a last minute succour of $80 million on Mr Anil's behalf helping him avoid a jail term over money his Reliance Communications owed Ericsson.

"The journey that we have undertaken to transforming the group to be capital light, bear minimal debt and higher return on equity will enhance the value for our stakeholders," he said on Tuesday.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure were down 3.43 per cent and those of Reliance Power were down 1.74 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday while the broader Nifty index was up 0.28 per cent.

