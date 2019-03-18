Anil Ambani's RCom Pays Rs 462 Crore Dues Before Top Court Deadline Ends

The top court had ordered Anil Ambani's RCom and two of its directors to pay Ericsson Rs 450 crore

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has received Rs 462 crore ($67.42 million) from telecom firm Reliance Communications (RCom), a spokeswoman for Ericsson said on Monday. The payment to Ericsson comes within the deadline set by the top court late last month.

The Supreme Court had ordered industrialist Anil Ambani's RCom and two of its directors to pay Ericsson Rs 450 crore within four weeks or face a three-month jail term for contempt of court.

Reliance Communications said it would comply with the Supreme Court order, after the top court tore into the RCom chairman for what it called a "cavalier attitude", and fined him and two of his directors Rs. 1 crore each.

RCom owes a total Rs 571 crore to Ericsson, including a one-time settlement of Rs 550 crore and interest payments of Rs 21 crore.

Ericsson India signed a seven-year deal with RCom in 2014 to manage and operate its network. Last year, it went to the Supreme Court against Anil Ambani's company over unpaid dues of Rs. 550 crore.

The plea by Ericsson had sought that the court direct Anil Ambani and the lenders' forum to follow that order and hand over Rs. 550 crore with interest from the assets sale proceeds.

Once India's second-biggest phone carrier, RCom shut down its mobile business in 2017.

($1 = Rs 68.52)

