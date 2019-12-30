Deadline For Linking PAN With Aadhaar Extended To March 31

Earlier deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was December 31.

The Income Tax department has extended its deadline to link Permanent Account Number (APN), the 10-digit alpha-numerical number with, Aadhaar issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to March 31, 2020 from its earlier deadline of December 31, 2019. The Income Tax department in a tweet said, "The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT." (Also Read: How To Link PAN With Aadhaar)

Monday's decision of the Income Tax department is eighth extension in the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar. The Income Tax department had in September extended deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

Income Tax department has said that if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by the due date, the PAN will become inoperative.

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the Income Tax assessee is required to log in to the e-filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department. After login, the user can select the "link Aadhaar" option under "profile settings".