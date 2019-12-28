December 31 Is The Last Date Link PAN With Aadhaar. Here Is How To Do It

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the assessee is required to log in to the e-filing portal.

December 31 is the last date to link Aadhaar number with PAN or Permanent Account Number. The Income Tax Department in September this year extended the due date for linking the PAN with the Aadhaar by three months, marking the seventh extension in the due date for the public to link the two identification numbers. Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) whereas PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department.

Here is how to link your Aadhaar with PAN online:

In order to link a PAN with Aadhaar online, the assessee is required to log in to the e-filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department. After login, the user can select the "link Aadhaar" option under "profile settings".

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Through SMS Service

The Income Tax Department also provides an SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN online.

In order to access this service, the user is required to send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department:

UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

Name on Aadhaar and PAN must be identical.

Both the facilities allow the user to link the Aadhaar with PAN if the name given in both the identification documents is identical, according to the Income Tax Department's website, incometaxindia.gov.in.