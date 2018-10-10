9 Amrapali Properties Where Papers Are Kept To Be Sealed, Says Top Court

Amrapali has failed to hand over flats to around 42,000 homebuyers.

Highlights Properties are spread over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Buxar, Rajgir Directors move top court seeking to be kept in custody in a guest house Top court will pass an order later in the day on the promoters' plea

In further trouble for the embattled Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered sealing of nine properties where the documents related to 46 group companies are kept. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ordered a three-day police custody for three directors of the company as they had failed to provide the documents to forensic auditors. The directors later moved the court seeking to be kept in custody in a guest house but the court said that the directors be kept at a police station and not in a lock up.

The documents are kept in the nine properties spread over Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Buxar, and Rajgir.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar saying that after sealing of these properties, its keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The Amrapali Group has been facing the wrath of the Supreme Court since homebuyers petitioned it after not receiving their flats on time. The property developer has failed to hand over flats to around 42,000 homebuyers.