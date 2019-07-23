Amrapali Case: Supreme Court Directs NBCC To Take Over Pending Projects

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to take over and complete all the unfinished housing projects of the embattled real estate group Amrapali. The verdict comes as a big relief to more than 42,000 homebuyers, who had sought possession of flats booked in Amrapali group projects. The top court also cancelled the RERA or Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act registration of the company for playing fraud and siphoning off homebuyers' money.

More than 42,000 homebuyers had sought possession of flats booked in Amrapali group projects

Here are 10 things to know about this big story:

In its ruling on Tuesday, the top court ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register money laundering cases against the company's chairman and managing director Anil Sharma, and directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar. Describing it as “gross violation by the Amrapali group”, the top court said that the homebuyers' money was diverted in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. It also asked the central and state governments to take appropriate action against the builders. Cracking its whip on Noida authorities and banks, the top court said that the authorities and banks violated doctrine of public trust by closing their eyes towards illegal activities of Amrapali group and their officials in siphoning of homebuyers money. The Supreme Court also cancelled the lease granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities to all Amrapali projects. The Noida and Greater Noida authorities have no right to sell the properties of Amrapali group to recover their dues, the bench said. It also appointed a court receiver, stating that all rights of Amrapali projects will vest in him. The court had reserved its verdict in the matter in May this year after Noida and Greater Noida authorities said they didn't have the resources and expertise to construct the stalled projects of the Amrapali group. After the reluctance shown by Noida and Greater Noida, the top court had indicated that NBCC could be one of the options to complete the stalled projects. The court had in February allowed Delhi Police to arrest the Amrapali Group chairman and managing director, Anil Sharma, and directors Shiv Priva and Ajay Kumar. The three, in the judicial custody at the time, were moved to custody under Delhi Police.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.