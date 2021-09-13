Ami Organics To Make Stock Market Debut Tomorrow

Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times.

Ami Organics IPO: Ami Organics shares will list on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on Tuesday, September 4. Ami Organics three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which ended on September 3 saw very high demand for its shares among investor community. The IPO was subscribed 64.54 times according to the data on the National Stock Exchange. Ami Organics raised Rs 569.64 crore from the IPO and it had priced its shares in the band of Rs 603-610 per equity share. Retail investors were allowed to place their bids in lot size of 24 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. (Also Read: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status Of Ami Organics IPO)

Ami Organics IPO consisted of an offer for sale of Rs 369.64 crore and fresh issue of Rs 200 crore. The offer for sale had 60.6 lakh shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Non-institutional investors showed very high interest in the Ami Organics IPO as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 154.81 times the highest among the three groups of investors. The portion set aside for the qualified institutional buyers or QIB was subscribed 86.64 times, while the portion set aside for the retail individual investors was subscribed 13.36 times.

Ami Organics is a research and development-driven manufacturer of specialty chemicals. It manufactures different types of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

The company is one of the leading manufacturers of certain pharma intermediates such as Trazodone, Dolutegravir, Nintedanib, Entacapone, and Rivaroxaban. It will utilise the pre-IPO and fresh issue proceeds to repay debts and to meet its working capital requirements.