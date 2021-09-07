Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status Of Ami Organics IPO

Ami Organics develops, manufactures and commercialises advanced pharma intermediates

Ami Organics will finalise the share allotment of its Rs 570-crore initial public offering (IPO) tomorrow i.e. September 8. Ami Organics IPO, which was open for bidding from September 1 to 3, was subscribed 64.54 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 86.64 times and the non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 154.81 times.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by 20 shareholders. The IPO proceeds will be utilised to repay debts and meet working capital requirements.

Ami Organics develops, manufactures and commercialises advanced pharma intermediates that are used for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APsI) and mew chemical entities (NCE) in India and overseas.

Here's how to check the share allotment status of Ami Organics IPO:

Link Intime India website

Login into the Link Intime India website

Select Ami Organics IPO

Select either Application Number, DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number)

Enter your IPO application number

Fill Captcha

Click on the 'Submit' button

BSE website