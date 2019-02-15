Want To Check Employee Provident Fund Balance Online: Here Are 3 Easy Steps

EPF contributions can be easily monitored on EPFO's website.

Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory contribution that every company, which has more than 20 employees, has to deduct from the salary of its employees. An employee contributes 12 per cent of his salary towards the EPF, while an employer pays another 12 per cent, out of which 8.33 per cent is invested in the Employee's Pension Scheme (EPS) while the balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF. EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation), the nodal agency to monitor EPF contributions, allows subscriber to check his/her PF (provident fund) balance via EPFO's official website in simple ways.

Here are three easy steps to check your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance online:

Step 1: Subscribers to Employee Provident Fund Organisation will have to log in to EPFO website - epfindia.gov.in and click on e-Passbook link on the top right side of the webpage.

Step 2: After clicking on e-Passbook link the subscribers will be redirected to the log in page where the subscribers would need to enter their Universal Account Number or UAN. Universal Account Number, which acts as an umbrella for multiple member IDs allotted to an individual, is mentioned in the monthly salary slips of the employees.

Step 3: After logging in by putting in Universal Account number and password the EPFO subscribers will be redirected to the page where they can see their present and past provident fund accounts linked to their UAN and be clicking employer provident fund account number, the EPFO subscriber can see the deposits made to their EPFO account on specific date in a tabular form.