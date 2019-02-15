NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Want To Check Employee Provident Fund Balance Online: Here Are 3 Easy Steps

An employee contributes 12 per cent of his salary towards the EPF, while an employer pays another 12 per cent.

Your Money | | Updated: February 15, 2019 18:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Want To Check Employee Provident Fund Balance Online: Here Are 3 Easy Steps

EPF contributions can be easily monitored on EPFO's website.


Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory contribution that every company, which has more than 20 employees, has to deduct from the salary of its employees. An employee contributes 12 per cent of his salary towards the EPF, while an employer pays another 12 per cent, out of which 8.33 per cent is invested in the Employee's Pension Scheme (EPS) while the balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF. EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation), the nodal agency to monitor EPF contributions, allows subscriber to check his/her PF (provident fund) balance via EPFO's official website in simple ways.

Here are three easy steps to check your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance online:

Step 1: Subscribers to Employee Provident Fund Organisation will have to log in to EPFO website - epfindia.gov.in and click on e-Passbook link on the top right side of the webpage.

f2pfklgo

Step 2: After clicking on e-Passbook link the subscribers will be redirected to the log in page where the subscribers would need to enter their Universal Account Number or UAN. Universal Account Number, which acts as an umbrella for multiple member IDs allotted to an individual, is mentioned in the monthly salary slips of the employees.

a2ih7dj

Step 3: After logging in by putting in Universal Account number and password the EPFO subscribers will be redirected to the page where they can see their present and past provident fund accounts linked to their UAN and be clicking employer provident fund account number, the EPFO subscriber can see the deposits made to their EPFO account on specific date in a tabular form.

b0i467j

 

bug3ach
 
Apart from checking the EPFO balance on the EPFO website, subscribers can also check their balance on Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app and also by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from his/her registered mobile number to check the EPF balance via text message.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Employee provident fund

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300XUV300 PriceGalaxy M30Redmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top