Airtel, Amazon India Introduce 4G Smartphones From Effective Price Of Rs 3,399

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Amazon India to offer 4G smartphones starting from an effective price of Rs 3,399. The smartphones will come with a cashback of Rs 2,600 in a "select period" offer, Bharti Airtel said. "Millions of Indians can now become first time owners of a 4G smartphone or upgrade to an advanced 4G smartphone of their choice at an affordable price from amongst a wide range of devices starting at an effective price of only Rs 3,399," Bharti Airtel - the country's largest telecom operator - said in a press release.As part of the partnership, a total cashback of Rs 2,600 will be available on over 65 Amazon.in exclusive 4G smartphones from popular device brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo and Moto.Customers will get Rs 2,000 of the cashback from Airtel over a period of 36 months and can avail the additional cashback of Rs 600 on Airtel recharges of Rs 169 on Amazon.in."The partnership with Amazon India will give further momentum to our ' Mera Pehla Smartphone ' initiative which has received an extremely positive response from customers across the country," said Vani Venkatesh, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel."Through this partnership, we are empowering customers to enjoy superior 4G technology at affordable prices with a special cashback offer upon recharging exclusively on Amazon.in. In line with our focus on customers, this offer will be available on all Amazon Exclusive smartphones for a select period on Amazon.in," said Noor Patel, director-category management, Amazon India.1. Customers can buy an Amazon India exclusive 4G smartphone of their choice by making full down payment. Customers can view the complete device list on offer under the partnership at amazon.in/airtelmps, according to Bharti Airtel.2. Airtel recharges worth Rs 3,500 must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim a first refund installment of Rs 500.3. Recharges of another Rs 3,500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1,500 to avail a total cashback of Rs 2,000 from Airtel.4. To enjoy the additional cashback of Rs 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs 169 via amazon.in/hfc/mobileRecharge. The Rs 600 will be given as cashbacks of Rs 25 onto customer's Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24 months (25 X 24).5. The Rs 169 recharge will offer unlimited voice calls (STD + Local) and 1GB data per day for 28 days. The ownership of the 4G smartphones bought under the offer is fully with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel or Amazon India at any point to claim the cash benefit. The offer will also be available on select premium 4G smartphones on Amazon.in. In case, there is an existing cashback offer on the Rs 169 recharge on Amazon, customer's account will be credited with the higher amount (i.e. Rs 25 or above whichever is higher).Under its 'Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone' initiative, Airtel aims to join hands with partners to create an 'open ecosystem' of affordable 4G smartphones and bring them to market for virtually the price of a feature phone, the telecom company noted. The initiative has been continuing to receive a phenomenal response since its launch last year, Bharti Airtel said.