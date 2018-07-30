AirAsia India Offers 40% Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

According to AirAsia India, the new offer is applicable on bookings done till August 5, 2018.

AirAsia India is offering 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under a new promotional sale. AirAsia India's all-new 'Buy More, Save More' offer is valid on travel from July 31, 2018 to November 30, 2018. According to the airline's website-airasia.com, the new offer is applicable on bookings done till August 5, 2018. On international front, the carrier is also offering 40 per cent discount on overseas flight tickets under the limited period sale. AirAsia India's sale requires flyers to make advance bookings, the carrier said.

(AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets is subject to availability and its terms and conditions of carriage.)

Terms and conditions of AirAsia India's new sale offer:

1. AirAsia India's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.

2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia India.

3. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure), said the carrier.

4. Under this offer seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

5. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

6. AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets is subject to availability and its terms and conditions of carriage.

7. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made under this offer.

Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent off on base fare in economy on domestic flight tickets. Discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations. Jet Airways' offer is valid till July 31, 2018.

