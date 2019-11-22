Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Review Of Top Court Order On Government Dues

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea posted record losses in September quarter.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Tele Services on Friday filed a petition in Supreme Court for reviewing its order passed last month which held that Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for telecom companies should include all non-core actives and ordered Department of Telecom (DoT) to recover around Rs 92,000 crore from the telecom companies. The Supreme Court had held telecom department's claim that AGR should include dividends, handset sales, rent and profit from the sale of scrap, apart from revenue from services.

The companies however, countered that AGR should be limited to core telecom services alone.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) claimed dues of around Rs 92,000 crore as license fee and Rs. 41,000 crore as spectrum usage fee from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications.

According to telecom department, Bharti Airtel owes around Rs 23,000 crore, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owes a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore. Reliance Communications has shut operations and has since exited.

Following Supreme Court's order last month, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea posted record losses in September quarter after adjusting for dues pending towards AGR. Both the companies collectively posted losses of Rs 74,000 crore in July-September period.

Vodafone had said unless the government offered relief, or a legal remedy was found, it would not be able to continue its business in India. According to the British media, Vodafone CEO Nick Read said the company won't provide more capital for its India business unless the authorities make provisions enabling it to compete with domestic players like Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

On Wednesday, the government cleared a proposal to give telecom operators the option to defer payment of spectrum-related installments for next two financial years.

