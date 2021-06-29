How To Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Through Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date Is September 30: Linking the two is compulsory to file tax returns

Linking two of the most important identification documents - the Aadhaar card and PAN card is mandatory for filing income tax returns and is also a compulsatory process according to the central government. Recently, the government extended the last date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by another three months. On June 25, 2021, Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur while announcing few income tax exemptions on COVID expenses, said that the new deadline for linking the two documents is set as September 30. (Also Read: Deadline To Link Aadhaar Card-PAN Card Extended: Here's How To Do It Online )

The government extended the last date to provide relief to taxpayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time that the last date has been extended. Earlier, the last date was set as March 31, 2021, which was then extended to June 30, 2021. Now, the deadline is again extended by three months till September 2021.

Linking the two documents is an easy process as the Income Tax (I-T) Department enables users to link the two identification numbers through an online tool hosted on its official e-filing portal — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

A Permanent Account Number enables the taxman to identify a potential taxpayer. Taxpayers need to log in to the website for filing income tax returns (ITRs) in order to link the PAN card with the Aadhaar number.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can link your Aadhaar number with your PAN easily using the Income Tax Department's website: