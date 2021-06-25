Deadline To Link Aadhaar Card-PAN Card Extended: Here's How To Do It Online

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date September 30: Linking the two is compulsory to file income tax returns

The government has extended the last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by another three months, with the new last date now being September 30, 2021. Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur announced on Friday, June 25 that the last date for linking the two identification cards is extended, in order to provide relief to taxpayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third time that the government has extended the last date for linking the two identification documents. First, the last date was set as March 31, 2021, which was then extended to June 30, 2021. Now, the deadline is again extended by three months to provide relief amid the pandemic.

In case the PAN card is not linked with the Aadhaar card, it is likely to become inoperative and may attract a late fee of Rs 1,000. Linking the PAN and Aadhaar card is mandatory to complete income tax-related activities such as filing income-tax returns or ITRs.

Aadhaar - also known as the Unique Identity number, is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI, whereas PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number that is allotted by the Income Tax department. PAN card is essential for completing financial transactions where quoting PAN is necessary.

Linking the two documents is a simple process as the Income Tax department allows taxpayers to link the two unique identification numbers on its website. The two documents can also be linked by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161. It can also be done manually by filling a form at a designated PAN service centre.

Here's how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar card online: