How To Verify Aadhaar-Registered Mobile Number

The UIDAI provides a range of Aadhaar-related services online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides an online service that enables users to verify an Aadhaar number, which is also known as Unique Identity Number or UID. "There are many scenarios where you should check and verify the identity of visitors to ensure that you are not letting suspicious people in your personal, private space," the UIDAI said on Twitter. "Suppose, if you hire someone as office staff or diver or house help, you need an identity proof to verify the identity of the person," said the UIDAI, which manages the Aadhaar biometric ID programme. (Also Read: How To Get An Aadhaar Printed Online And Home-Delivered)

Watch the video https://t.co/KndJjKLjMW to know how you can check/ verify any Aadhaar number online. Further read on why you should verify any presented Aadhaar: https://t.co/inXqLFIlq7pic.twitter.com/buLgYc19di — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 20, 2020

How To Verify A 12-Digit Aadhaar Number

One can verify a UID - or Aadhaar number - either through the UIDAI's website, uidai.gov.in, or through mobile app mAadhaar. The Aadhaar number or UID is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI.

Here is a step-by-step guide to verify an Aadhaar number online:

Visit the UIDAI website and select the "verify an Aadhaar number" option under the services section. Here is the direct link for the UIDAI service.

Enter the Aadhaar number which needs to be verified.

Entering an authentic Aadhaar number leads to information such as the age bracket, gender, state and the last three-four digits of the registered mobile number of the associated profile.

Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity of the person.

Another way

Every printed Aadhaar card has a Quick Response (QR) code, which can be used for verification.

Open the "QR code scanner" option in mobile app mAadhaar and scan the QR code on the given Aadhaar.

Demographic details of the Aadhaar holder along with a photograph are displayed on the screen.

Matching these details with those provided by the Aadhaar holder verifies the identity.