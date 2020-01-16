Bank Staff Unions Call Strike After Wage Revision Talks Fail

Bank Strike News: If the strikes materialise, banking operations will be affected for a total five days

Bank Strike Dates: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a total five days of strike in the coming weeks over wages. The All India Bank Employees Association said on Thursday that UFBU, which is an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a two-day strike starting January 31 and a three-day strike starting March 11 to demand an early wage revision due since November 1, 2017. If the strikes materialise, banking operations will be affected for a total five days.

The total five days of strike (two days starting the end of this month and three consecutive days in March) comes after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), according to UFBU.

UFBU is seeking at least a 15 per cent hike, but the Indian Banks' Association has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, said Siddartha Khan, state convenor, UFBU. "This is not acceptable," he said.

He also said: "From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike."

The last meeting to discuss wage revision was held on January 13.

The two-day strike on January 31-February 1 will come within a month of the one-day Bharat Bandh protest by 10 trade unions which rendered banking services in many parts of the country paralysed.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam witnessed disruptions in banking and financial services due to the Bharat Bandh strike.

Several ATMs went dry by the evening as people rushed for cash withdrawal as they had prior information about the strike.