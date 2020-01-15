Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 31, February 1

Bank Strike News: The last meeting to discuss wage revision was held on January 13

Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) - which represents nine trade unions - said it will also hold a three-day strike from March 11 to March 13.

"From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike," United Forum of Bank Unions state convenor Siddartha Khan told news agency Press Trust of India.

UFBU is seeking at least a 15 per cent hike, but the Indian Banks' Association has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, he said. "This is not acceptable," Mr Khan added.

