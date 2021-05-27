Zydus Cadila Net Profit Rises 73% To Rs 679 Crore In March Quarter

Cadila Healthcare is primarily engaged in the manufacture of generic drugs.

Cadila Healthcare Limited, reported a growth of 73 per cent in net profit on a consolidated basis to Rs 679 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2020-21. According to a regulatory filing by the multinational pharmaceutical company to the stock exchanges on Thursday, May 27, Cadila Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 391 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. (Also Read: Cadila Healthcare Gains On Agreement To Market Black Fungus Drug )

According to the statement, the pharma major's earnings before interest, depreciation, and tax or EBIDTA grew by eight per cent to Rs 855 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21. The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 3,847 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 3,752 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, marking a three per cent rise year-on-year.

The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.50, or at 350 per cent, per equity share of Re 1 each, upon the approval of shareholders. The company will make the payment of the dividend on or after August 16, 2021, after the approval.

The company's business in the country's geography which comprises human health formulations, consumer wellness, as well as animal health business reported a growth of 18 per cent with revenues at Rs 1,772 crore. Cadila Healthcare is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and is primarily engaged in the manufacture of generic drugs.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare settled 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 626.70 on the BSE. On Thursday, Cadila Healthcare opened on the BSE at Rs 637, inching to an intra day high of Rs 638 and an intra day low of Rs 621.55, throughout the trading session.