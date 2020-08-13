Zydus Cadila Launches India's Cheapest Remdesivir Version At Rs 2,800 Per Vial

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral drug remdesivir in India.

Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat Covid-19, following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third worst-hit country. Zydus has priced it at Rs 2,800 ($37.44) per 100mg vial.

It (Remdesivir version) will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Officials in some Indian states had a few weeks ago complained of supply issues, but a top executive at drugmaker Cipla had earlier this week said the supplies were stabilising.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences.

Gilead has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Syngene International to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

India has reported a daily jump of more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for two weeks, with total cases as of Wednesday at 2.33 million.