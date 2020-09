Zomato has raised $160 million in fresh round of funding

Food delivery company Zomato has raised $160 million from US hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, its top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing on Thursday.

The transaction values the food delivery startup at a post-money valuation of $3.3 billion, according to the filing.

