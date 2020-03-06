Live: After RBI Restrictions, Yes Bank Shares Tank 85% In Intra-Day Trade

Yes Bank shares tanked heavily on Thursday morning, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the beleaguered private lender's board and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 for a period of one month. The bank's stock lost as much as 85 per cent to Rs 5.65 in intra-day trade. Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the central bank has a scheme in place to revive Yes Bank. On Thursday evening, the RBI imposed the restrictions "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank". The regulations are part of a moratorium issued by the government which also stayed the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings" against the bank.

Here are the live updates on Yes Bank crisis:

Mar 06, 2020 13:10 (IST) Bank Stocks Tank, Drag Markets Down

Led by the crisis in Yes Bank, the stocks of other lenders also nosedived into the red on Friday morning. The Nifty Bank index was down down 4 per cent in afternoon trade. Stocks of SBI, the country's largest lender was down more than 6 per cent.

Mar 06, 2020 12:52 (IST) Interest Of Yes Bank Depositors Will Be Protected: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said all options are under consideration for restructuring Yes Bank and assured that depositors' money is safe.