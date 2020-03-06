Live: After RBI Restrictions, Yes Bank Shares Tank 85% In Intra-Day Trade

Yes Bank shares plunged as much as 85 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India placed it under moratorium and imposed withdrawal limits.

Yes Bank shares tanked heavily on Thursday morning, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the beleaguered private lender's board and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 for a period of one month. The bank's stock lost as much as 85 per cent to Rs 5.65 in intra-day trade. Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the central bank has a scheme in place to revive Yes Bank. On Thursday evening, the RBI imposed the restrictions "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank". The regulations are part of a moratorium issued by the government which also stayed the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings" against the bank.

Here are the live updates on Yes Bank crisis:

Mar 06, 2020 13:10 (IST)
Bank Stocks Tank, Drag Markets Down
Led by the crisis in Yes Bank, the stocks of other lenders also nosedived into the red on Friday morning. The Nifty Bank index was down down 4 per cent in afternoon trade. Stocks of SBI, the country's largest lender was down more than 6 per cent.
Mar 06, 2020 12:52 (IST)
Interest Of Yes Bank Depositors Will Be Protected: CEA
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said all options are under consideration for restructuring Yes Bank and assured that depositors' money is safe.
Mar 06, 2020 12:48 (IST)
Yes Bank Decision Taken at a "Larger Level": RBI
The decision on Yes Bank was taken at a "larger level" and not at individual entity level, and was aimed at ensuring the safety of financial system, RBI governor said further. The RBI governor also assured, "RBI stands ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to epidemic challenges".
