Yes Bank June Quarter Net Profit Slumps 91% On Higher Provisioning

Yes Bank's net profit in April-June quarter slumped 91 per cent to Rs 113.76 crore compared with profit of Rs 1,260.36 crore during the same quarter last year on account of higher provisioning for bad loans, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Yes Bank's bad loans in the June quarter rose sharply on quarterly basis. Yes Bank's gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances came in at 5.01 per cent compared with 3.22 per cent in the previous quarter. Its net non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 2.91 per cent compared with 1.86 per cent in the March quarter.

The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 2.78 per cent to Rs 2,280.84 crore from Rs 2,219.14 crore during the same quarter last year.

