YES Bank Shareholders Reappoint Rana Kapoor As Managing Director, CEO

"The shareholders have approved through special resolution to raise capital aggregating up to $1 billion by way of issue of shares," the company said in a statement.
"The shareholders also approved through special resolution the proposal to borrow/raise funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of Debt Securities including but not limited to Non-Convertible Debentures, Medium Term Notes and Bonds up to a total amount of Rs 30,000 crore."
CommentsThe company added that its shareholders also approved through special resolutions to raise the total borrowing limit of the bank to Rs 1,10,000 crore.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)