Yes Bank, NPCI Launch Credit Card On RuPay Platform: Check Details

YES Bank announced that it partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a new RuPay co-branded credit cards for customers on the indigenously developed payment platform. The YES Prosperity Rewards Plus credit card variant - crafted for the private sector lender's YES Prosperity segment, will offer multiple benefits for customers, according to a recent statement shared by YES Bank.

The credit card will offer rewards points that mount up with every purchase, fuel surcharge waiver, accelerated rewards points on YES Cart and merchant offers enabled by the private bank's collaboration with NPCI.

NPCI has developed the RuPay card payment network. Additionally, a variety of deals and special offers across various merchant categories are available for YES Bank credit card holders. The deals are aimed at increasing customer's savings.

Customers can also reap benefits of the loyalty program with reward points that never expire along with industry leading features of sharing of reward points and extensive range of rewards catalogue.

''...The YES Prosperity RuPay branded credit cards complement the lifestyle requirements of our customers - simplifying their purchase experience. The partnership is aligned with our ongoing efforts to expand and diversify our credit offerings for customers, ensuring that their payment journeys are contactless, enjoyable and more rewarding,'' said Rajanish Prabhu, Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, YES Bank.

YES Bank recently launched a new credit card 'FinBooster' in partnership with BankBazaar.com - which allows credit worthiness tracking for customers. The co-branded credit card is built around credit fitness tracker and will support customers in improving their score on the basis review of factors impacting their credit score

On Wednesday, December 8, shares of YES Bank settled 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 13.24 apiece on the BSE.