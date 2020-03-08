Yes Bank Crisis: Petrol Pump Owners Struggle To Pay Oil Companies

A total of 15 petrol pump owners are fully dependent on their Yes Bank accounts

Petrol Pump owners who have accounts in Yes Bank are struggling to make payments to oil companies after the Reserve Bank of India, on Thursday, placed a moratorium on Yes Bank that restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account for a month.

Petrol Pump owners typically have current accounts and each owner makes a daily payment of Rs 30-40 lakh to the oil company. The pump owners with Yes Bank accounts have been unable to clear their daily dues, post the Yes Bank crisis. They have not shut down yet as petrol stock generally lasts for 4-5 days. But they are uncertain on how long they would be able to sustain themselves in this situation, according to reports.

A total of 15 petrol pump owners are fully dependent on their Yes Bank accounts, according to the President of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association. These owners opted for Yes Bank after the bank introduced Bunch Note Acceptor (BNA) machines in 2015. The machines allowed pump owners to deposit huge amount of money, thereby preventing the hassle of carrying physical cash to the bank branch. Yes Bank was the only bank to provide this facility at that juncture. As trust in Yes Bank grew in subsequent years, the pump owners shifted money from other banks as well.