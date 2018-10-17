NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's Successor To Be Appointed By February 1, Reaffirms RBI

Yes Bank had earlier said it would seek the central bank's approval to extend Kapoor's term beyond January.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: October 17, 2018 16:29 IST
RBI trimmed Rana Kapoor's term despite shareholders giving a nod to extend it for three more years.

Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to chief executive officer Rana Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019. The private sector lender's appointed committee is targeting to complete the recruitment process latest by mid December 2018, it added.

Yes Bank had earlier said it would seek the central bank's approval to extend Kapoor's term beyond January since it needed more time to identify and groom a successor, after RBI trimmed his term despite shareholders giving a nod to extend it for three more years.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2018

