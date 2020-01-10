Yes Bank Board Member Quits Citing Corporate Governance Concerns

Agarwal resigned from the lender's board and stepped down as head of its audit committee on Friday, citing major corporate governance concerns

Yes Bank Board Member Quits Citing Corporate Governance Concerns

Uttam Prakash Agarwal was an independent board member with Yes Bank

Uttam Prakash Agarwal, an independent board member with Yes Bank, resigned from the lender's board and stepped down as head of its audit committee on Friday, citing major corporate governance concerns at the troubled lender.

Mr Agarwal, in a resignation letter seen by Reuters, said there are "serious concerns" around deteriorating corporate governance standards, along with compliance failures at the bank. Mr Agarwal was appointed to the board in November 2018 by the lender's former managing director Rana Kapoor

Comments
yes bankCorporate Governance

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News