Womb-Themed NFTs: Singapore Woman Puts Up 2 Sets Of Collectables For Sale. Here’s What We Know

A woman in Singapore has come out with womb-themed NFTs

A sex coach in Singapore has become the latest individual to join the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon. To commemorate International Women's Day, which was on March 8, certified intimacy coach Dr Angela Tan, in association with her organisation, Academy of Relationships and Sex (ARAS) and local artist MOKO, released the womb-themed NFTs. The two sets of collectables, inspired by the womb, were titled #CelebrateWomb. #CelebrateWomb features two series of NFT art: Floral Matrix and Womb of Life.

While “Floral Matrix”, which was created in-house with a freelance artist, has a floor price of 0.002 ETH, “Womb of Life” has a floor price of 0.075 ETH. A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will be donated to NGOs working to eradicate period poverty.

“Floral Matrix” shows the womb in its life-nurturing role, surrounded by blooming flowers..

Similarly, “Womb of Life” is a collection of 11 NFT art pieces by ARAS and MOKO. The collection depicts the womb as a gateway to the universe that allows creation.

Both sets of collectibles are up for auction at OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

“We would like to celebrate and appreciate the role of the womb in being the safe space where we were first nurtured, the place where all humans are created. It incubated life, allowed us to thrive and achieved feats after feats in the history of humanity,” read a write-up on the ARAS website.

On its website, ARAS also sought to dispel a few myths about menstruation. It stated that when it comes to myths and taboos, the womb isn't left out. Many women may feel unworthy of their femininity as a result of labels like “menstruation is shameful” or “menstrual blood is dirty”.

NFTs are digital assets or collectibles developed with blockchain technology. Art, music, in-game products, and films can all be represented by NFTs. They are often encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptocurrencies and are bought and sold online, and all transactions are recorded on the blockchain. While everyone can view the NFTs, only the buyer has the authority to own them.

This isn't the first time that a womb or pregnancy has been depicted in an NFT. A “Baby Birkin” NFT, which depicted a baby growing inside a Hermes Birkin bag, sold for the equivalent of $23,500 last year. A baby in all phases of a 40-week pregnancy was featured in the transparent bag design.

Another example was an illustration of a Black pregnant woman and her foetus by a medical student who put it up for sale as an NFT last year. Chidiebere Ibe, the medical student, created an image of a Black pregnant woman that went viral on Twitter. Ibe listed the NFT for around $39,500. The image had gone viral on Twitter after a user shared it and wrote that they had never seen a black foetus illustrated, ever.