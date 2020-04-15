Wipro Q4 Profit Down Over 5% At Rs 2,326 Crore

IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31. That marked a decline of 5.29 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago, for which the Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,455.9 crore.

“In these unprecedented times, I am extremely proud of how the Wipro team has come together and worked 24/7 to ensure the safety and well-being of each other while continuing to serve our clients. We hope that all of us stay safe and strong during these tough times," said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and managing director, Wipro.

"We are confident that our broad portfolio of services and our ability to execute to our commitments makes us well-positioned to gain market share.”

Shares in Wipro ended 1.53 per cent lower at Rs 186.55 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which declined 1.01 per cent, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company.