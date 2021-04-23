Wipro To Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2040, Stock Edges Lower

On the BSE, Wipro Limited was last trading 2.03 per cent lower at Rs 476.40

Share price of IT major Wipro Limited edged marginally lower by around two per cent on Friday, April 23, a day after it announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, keeping in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. On Friday, Wipro opened on the BSE at Rs 483.80, touching an intra day high of Rs 487.35 and an intra day low of Rs 476.35, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the firm to the BSE, the company unveiled its pledge on Earth Day, setting an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in the absolute emission levels, compared to the base year of 2016-17.

The commitment is in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement that targets to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degree celsius. The country's third-largest largest software services company said that the targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative and reflect the decarbonisation, operational changes.

The company's primary levers of the decarbonisation drive include improvement in the energy efficiency of facilities for a sustained reduction in energy consumption. It also involves increasing the use of renewable energy in the facilities within India, through private power purchase agreements as well as captive solar power.

On the NSE, Wipro opened at Rs 483.55, touching an intra day high of Rs 487.35 and an intra day low of Rs 475.50, in the session so far. It was last trading 2.22 per cent lower at Rs 475.85 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, Wipro Limited was last trading 2.03 per cent lower at Rs 476.40