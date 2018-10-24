Wipro Reports Net Profit Of Rs 1,889 Crore In Q2, Misses Analysts' Estimates

IT major Wipro on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore for the July-September period. That marked a nearly 11 per cent decrease from the net profit of Rs 2,121 crore registered in the previous quarter, and a nearly 14 per cent fall from the net profit of Rs 2,192 posted in the quarter ended September 31, 2017. The net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal year fell short of expectation of a net profit of Rs 2,100 crore by 24 analysts, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,541 crore in the quarter ended September 30. At Rs 14,377 crore, revenue from IT services increased 9.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Higher expenses dented the net profit for Wipro in the September quarter. Total expenses rose 13 per cent to Rs 12,628 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19, from Rs 11,165 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Wipro also announced appointment of top banker Arundhati Bhattacharya as independent director to its board.

"I am confident that her deep repository of knowledge spanning across the financial services sector combined with her understanding of technology and proven expertise in driving operational transformation will immensely benefit Wipro,” chairman Azim Premji said.

Shares in Wipro closed 0.7 per cent lower at Rs 307.10 apiece on the NSE, ahead of the earnings announcement by the company. The shares under-performed the markets, which moved higher after four consecutive days of losses.