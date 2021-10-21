Wipro Partners With London-Based National Grid To Accelerate Digital Transformation

Shares of Wipro settled 0.88 per cent lower at Rs 695.70 apiece on the BSE.

Leading information technology (IT) services company major Wipro Limited signed a multi-year, global strategic IT and digital deal with London-based multinational electric and gas utility provider - National Grid, to accelerate their digital innovation journey, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

The country's leading IT, consulting and business process services company will help with National Grid's digital transformation, integrate its managed services, and also consolidate its data centres across the United Kingdom and the United States to next-generation hosting services, according to Wipro's statement.

"Our data center consolidation efforts will allow us to realize an over 60 per cent reduction in our data center footprint as well as realize a 40 per cent reduction in our data center CO2 emissions.

Additionally this transformational program, in conjunction with Wipro, will position our IT capabilities to enable modernized SDDC techniques, technologies, and operating model to accelerate our own digital transformation as National Grid continues to build the future of energy,'' said Daniel Jablonski, Head of Cloud and Hosting Services, National Grid.

The sustainable data centers will allow enhanced program governance, and heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from the traditional data centers. Wipro will also support the mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the implementation of a hybrid cloud solution for National Grid, as per its statement.

''....This new collaboration builds on the successful two-decade-old partnership between the two companies. Wipro will employ standardized tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid's infrastructure services, and support its strategic business objectives,'' said Geoffrey Jue, Vice President - ENU Sector Head, Wipro Limited.

On Thursday, October 21, shares of Wipro settled 0.88 per cent lower at Rs 695.70 apiece on the BSE. Wipro opened on the BSE at Rs 707.05, touching an intra day high of Rs 707.80 and an intra day low of Rs 681.85, throughout the trading session today.